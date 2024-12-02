NMA partners PAY.ON for cross-border capabilities implementation

NMA’s gateway-to-gateway integration with PAY.ON’s white label global payment gateway will deliver payment technology and cross-border connectivity that perfectly positions NMA to expand into the Canadian market and beyond. The strategic partnership enables NMA to deliver merchant services, backed by scalable payment infrastructure.

NMA provides merchants with a range of services that includes high-risk merchant accounts, account-specific risk monitoring and international merchant accounts for merchants conducting global business. Reflecting the increasing demand for NMA’s expert merchant services, the Temecula, a US-based company which recently expanded their corporate headquarters.

Through a single technical integration with PAY.ON, NMA is extending cross-border transaction processing capabilities and also provides the technical connectivity to benefit from PAY.ON’s extensive suite of fraud prevention solutions and connections to third-party fraud prevention providers. This technical connection also makes over 300 alternative payment methods and local and international acquirers available to NMA.

Transaction information is more accessible, as PAY.ON routes transactions from all channels and from all payment methods through a single gateway. Monitoring and reporting tools are managed via PAY.ON’s Business Intelligence Platform (BIP), providing insight into transaction data. In addition to payment gateway capabilities, both NMA and PAY.ON are PCI DSS 3.0 compliant.

