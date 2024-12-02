Nissan, FLEETCOR team up on contactless payments in Brazil

The partnership will see the outfitting of all new Nissan vehicles with Sem Parar RFID tags, bringing contactless payments capabilities to thousands of drivers and expanding Sem Parar’s customer base in the region.

Under the agreement, Sem Parar electronic payment stickers will be factory-installed into all new Nissan vehicles manufactured in Brazil as well as used vehicles available at Nissan dealerships. With approximately 50,000 new Nissan vehicles manufactured in Brazil annually and an estimated production increase of 50,000–100,000 by 2022, the deal is expected to provide incremental upside to the millions of electronic payment stickers Sem Parar already has in market.

Nissan vehicles equipped with the Sem Parar tag will become available to consumers beginning in late 2019. Customers who chose to activate the Sem Parar-powered feature will be provided access to contactless payments capabilities at all of the company’s network of merchants across Brazil, including all toll booths across the country, more than 1,300 parking lots, 650 gas stations, and 300 drive-thrus.