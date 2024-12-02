Nigeria, IIFC sign contract on financial inclusion project

The tripartite project is aimed at reducing the number of financially-excluded Nigerians in the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s financial inclusion plan under the ongoing revival and transformation of the NIPOST by the Ministry of Communications Technology.

The NIPOST-CBN financial inclusion project is a multi-agency initiative involving communications ministry and CBN, with NIPOST as project owners and the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, and the Public-Private Partnership, PPP, Department of the Ministry of Finance as stakeholders.