NICE Actimize joins FCAs TechSprint for AML and financial crime innovation

This includes a packed schedule of technology presentations designed to showcase innovations such as advanced analytics and automation, which serve as a catalyst for change in the fight against money laundering and financial crime. The FCA Global Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime TechSprint is meant to be conducted from 29 July to 2 August, and it features industry technologists and subject matter experts from the financial crime and AML industry who address specified problems and use cases through dialogue and build prototype technology solutions.

The FCA is focused on AML and financial crime issues. Moreover, it is estimated that at least USD 1.6 trillion is laundered through the global financial system each year, while only 1% of global illicit financial flows are being seized and frozen.