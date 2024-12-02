Nexpay adds SWIFT payments in 23 currencies

According to the official statement, this decision was made in an attempt to respond to the needs of digital businesses from all around the world.

By expanding its services, Nexpay positions itself in line with the prevailing global trend within the industry, which has recently undergone a significant shift towards the transformation of cross-border payments. Following this new update, Nexpay’s customers will be able to use SWIFT’s universal payment infrastructure.

News of this expansion of service comes after Nexpay has previously focused on transactions in EUR, via the SEPA payment system. However, following this new announcement, the EMI has extended its offering to feature multi-currency transactions via the SWIFT network.

According to the official release, Nexpay’s customers will now be able to process payments in a wide array of currencies, including USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, and CAD, among others. Moreover, the EMI offers an automatic conversion feature that enables users to make transactions and have their funds converted into their EUR accounts.

When commenting on this new offering expansion, a representative from Nexpay emphasised that the EMI’s decision to incorporate SWIFT payments is an expression of its dedication to a banking approach that values ease, security, and affordability, which is in line with the shifting landscape of cross-border payments.

More about Nexpay’s strategy and previous developments

Lithuania-based Nexpay is a fintech scaleup that provides business banking solutions that are specifically addressed to digital companies. The company is reportedly an authorised EMI with a licence from the Bank of Lithuania and is compliant with regulations and consistently reporting to its supervisory authority. To this date, the fintech has processed EUR 7 billion in transactions across 42 countries.

The company caters to those who need to transition between fiat and digital currencies and, in addition to this, extends a series of payments and accounts offerings. Its API is designed to enable its customers to provide financial services to their clients. What is more, it services have use cases in digital assets business, crypto exchanges, payments providers, law offices, forex brokers, and others.