nexo standards Retailer Protocol receives ISO accreditation

The protocol has been published by the ISO Registration Authority and the Cards and Related Retail Financial Services Standards Evaluation Group, becoming the official ISO 20022 CASP – Card Sale to POI Protocol.

The nexo Retailer Protocol standardises the communication between the sales system and the payments point of interaction (POI), whether a physical terminal or the checkout part of an online shopping cart. This helps retailers adhere to security requirements such as PCI DSS. The standard also ensures the seamless operation between payment platforms while maintaining independence of any specific platform.

nexo’s messaging protocols and specifications interoperable and borderless card payments by standardising the exchange of payment acceptance data between merchants, acquirers, payment service providers, and other payment stakeholders. The protocols and specifications adhere to ISO20022 standards, are universally applicable and freely available globally.