New Frontier Group and Mambu team up for digital banking solution

The partnership will enable New Frontier Group to extend its digital banking offering, creating an online and automated solution for FIs to digitise and automate customer-facing processes.

New Frontier Group’s platform provides onboarding across all digital channels. Leveraging Mambu’s banking engine, the solution delivers PFM, customer segmentation, smart bots and other applications via a cloud-native API-enabled architecture. Institutions can integrate complementary solutions to the platform to suit the specific needs of their markets, as well.

Mambu is based in Germany and was founded in 2011. With more than USD 13 million in funding, Mambu includes Acton Capital Partners and CommerzVentures among its investors.