NETS, UnionPay team up for overseas online payments

The upgraded app includes a new wallet feature to let consumers scan and pay for purchases at over 7.5 million UnionPay QR code merchants globally. They are able to also make contactless payments using their NFC-enabled smartphones at close to 12 million UnionPay QuickPass contactless acceptance points, without the need to utilise foreign currencies.

In addition, the upgraded app will also allow users to send or receive money from other NETSPay users via mobile numbers or QR code.

Earlier in 2018, UnionPay International has partnered with Bank of China`s Canadian subsidiary to launch its QR code payment service in the country.