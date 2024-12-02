Nets partner Pivo Wallet to pilot mobile payments in Finland

The two companies have signed a letter of intent to make Pivo available for Finnish Nets merchants, both in-store and online. Pivo users will also have access to a new e-receipt functionality within the app.

Following the agreement between Nets and Pivo Wallet Oy, Pivo payments will be available soon at selected bricks-and-mortar shops that use Nets terminals and in online stores at a later date.

Pivo is one the most popular mobile wallets in Finland. It can be used online, as well as in-store on Android phones. Through the partnership with Nets, in-store payments will be available for all handsets, including Apple devices, using next-generation mobile acceptance technology.