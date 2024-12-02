Nets, Carta bring tokenized mobile payments to Nordic banks

The partnership enables Nets to provide token services potentially to all of the banks that are being serviced by Nets across the Nordics and Baltics.

As part of the partnership, Carta delivers its Token Processing Appliance (TPA) targeted to processors, networks and large issuers.

Nets now offers bank customers an open solution that aims to simplify the process of supporting or deploying mobile payment solutions. These bank customers will benefit from a configured and certified set of hardware and software modules within the TPA, including tokenisation and token credential management and provisioning, along with an integrated SDK for client mobile payment applications.

The model allows Nets’ customers to preserve their role as a key provider of secure transactions for their customers while supporting their drive for new solutions for the future of payments. The service is designed to be compatible across mobile payment solutions and supports both global and local payment schemes.

Also, the TPA’s multi-tenant model allows issuers operating through Nets as their processing partner to cost-effectively share a common infrastructure. All customer banks benefit from a long term roadmap - a solution that can adapt with user needs in mobile payments.