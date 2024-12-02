Netmarble Games Corporation partners SafeCharge

Netmarble is ranked as a developer and publisher in Asia and globally, having released more than 160 games so far. SafeCharges checkout page and back-office was selected for its ability to be customised by incorporating design requirements. This includes several localisation capabilities, including the enablement of multiple alternative payment methods (APMs) along with the dynamic pricing per each, local currency support and applicable translations.

By identifying an end-users exact geo-location, the checkout page offers customised options such as language, currency and previously used payment method(s). Checkout pages interface stores information for future payment activities with one click, thus increasing payment conversion from returning users. In the case of a transaction failure, the checkout page Conversion Recovery mechanism prevents walk-aways by offering different payment/currency options better suited to the End User.

Checkout page automatically decides whether to route end users via 3D secure processing via its smart rule algorithm plus a number of transaction parameters such as location, BIN, amount, etc. The 3D interface add-on minimises abandonments. All payment page features are compatible and responsive across all mobile devices.

Netmarble has also implemented SafeCharges proprietary Risk Management Solution which provides fraud prevention measurement to apply risk strategies to counter new threats in certain countries. Players on the move will utilise SafeCharges checkout solution for both mobile and web based platforms. SafeCharge also provides a native in-app SDK option.