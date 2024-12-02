Netherlands: ecommerce grows to EUR 13.96 bln in 2014

During July - December 2014, the ecommerce industry even grew more than it had done from 2009 onward, according to the Thuiswinkel Markt Monitor report issued by the market research company GFK, ecommercenews.com reports. Although the growth rate of online spending in 2014 (8.4%) was about the same as in 2012 (8.6%) and 2013 (8.5%) there was a big change in H2 2014. During the period July-December, 2014 online spending increased by 11.9%.

Consumers bought more than 127 million products online with a total value of EUR 7.02 billion, while spending EUR 6.94 billion on online services. The online purchases of products now account for 10.2% of total product purchases in The Netherlands. 17.6% of all purchases (products as well as services) in The Netherlands happens online. With regards to the consumer retail industry, it seems that the share of products being sold online is about 7.6% (2013: 6.6%). The growth of consumer spending is mainly due to the growth of online spending, says Wijnand Jongen, director of branche association Thuiswinkel.org, the source cites.

Dutch consumers spend most of their money abroad in Germany and China. Cross-border ecommerce is worth EUR 390 million and the most popular product categories are airline tickets and accommodations (EUR 132 million), IT and consumer electronica (EUR 42 million) and clothing (EUR 31 million). The study also reveals that one in five inhabitants (2.8 million) have bought something from a foreign website in 2014.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation for mature and emerging markets.