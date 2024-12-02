net mobile partners 3 Denmark for direct carrier billing in Google Play

The assignment took place as part of the Group 3 framework contract with the international company Hutchison Whampoa (HWL) in the course of which customers of 3 in Austria, Hong Kong, Ireland, Sweden, and the UK can already use the new payment method in Google Play.

Founded in November 2000, net mobile is an international provider of payment solutions and mobile value added services. Clients worldwide include national and global mobile telecommunication providers, media companies, online shopping portals, brand name companies and television networks, for which white label solutions such as direct carrier billing and mobile television services are provided. Since December 2009, NTT Docomo is the main shareholder.

3 Denmark is part of the 3-branded networks, which is majority-owned by Hutchison Telecommunications International which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hutchison Whampoa.