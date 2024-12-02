Net Element launches mobile payments service in Azerbaijan

This new integration allows content providers and aggregators access to all major mobile operators in the country and use Net Elements Digital Provider mobile payments platform to facilitate payments for its subscribers.

In addition, the company has secured a contract with a national television network, Dunaya (The World) TV, to provide interactive television services such as voting and content monetization using one-click mobile billing.

The full suite of Net Elements Digital Provider services including direct-carrier billing, one click mobile payments, SMS billing and mobile commerce, are now available in the region. Digital Provider also provides its anti-fraud platform with advanced authentication technology.

Content providers and aggregators in the region are now able to increase their sales volumes by tapping into the mobile commerce and provide their clients the ability to use their mobile devices as a form of payment.

With major smartphone brands such as Apple and Samsung making a big entrance into the mobile payment business, the total revenue of the worldwide mobile payments market reached USD 450 billion in 2015, according to the global market research company TrendForce. By the end of 2016, total revenue is estimated to reach USD 620 billion, representing year on year growth of 38%.