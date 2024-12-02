Neo-banking platform Open and Visa partner to launch SME banking options

In a company statement, the fintech startup said the partnership will enable Open to launch a suite of products that include a business credit card for SMEs, payment gateway acquiring, and real-time payments.

Opens statement said its card comes with a suite of expense management tools that will help businesses manage their expenses and payouts and can be issued to employees, set limits and comes integrated with Whatsapp for seamless expense filing. The credit card also comes with a reward program that lets startups earn points for their spend, which can be redeemed for various software subscriptions, cloud hosting and discounts on co-working spaces.

Apart from the business card, the partnership with Visa will enable Open to enhance the Open API banking suite Layer through new features such as real time payments settlement and refunds. Layer is a programmable bank account for developers to integrate banking into their business and product flows, Open said in a statement.