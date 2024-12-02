Neiman Marcus integrates Alipay in US stores

Alipay is available at the group’s 43 Neiman Marcus department stores and two of its luxury Bergdorf Goodman locations in the US. In addition, the digital lifestyle and payments app will be accepted at 24 Neiman Marcus Last Call stores.

According to the press release, the app’s growing availability in markets outside of China follows a larger trend of Chinese consumers heading overseas for work and holiday. According to a Nielsen report, there were 140 million outbound trips by Chinese tourists in 2018, an increase of 13.5% year-over-year.

Currently, Alipay is accepted in 55 countries or regions around the world, including Japan, the UK or Germany. Users can hail a taxi, book a hotel, buy movie tickets, pay utility bills, make appointments with doctors, or purchase wealth-management products directly with the app.