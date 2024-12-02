Nationwide sets up London collaboration space to boost Open Banking

Nationwide Building Society has opened a collaboration space in London to support five startups building Open Banking-based apps and services as part of the second phase of their Open Banking for Good (OB4G) challenge. The programme is part of the company’s GBP 3 mln commitment to the Open Banking for Good challenge. The hub marked the beginning of the ‘Incubator’ phase of Open Banking for Good designed to build innovative apps and services to help financially vulnerable people.

With Nationwide experts, OB4G charities and other partners providing ongoing workshop support throughout the ‘incubator’ phase, the five fintechs working together in the space are Openwrks, Ducit.ai, Trezeo, Toucan, and Tully.

The space is open for the entirety of this phase of the challenge, running until the end of 2019, by which time solutions would have been tried, tested and ready to roll out to a wider audience.