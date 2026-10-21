Nagelmackers has made a payment request feature available in its Mobile Banking app from October 2026, marking the first stage of its Wero integration. The functionality allows users to create, share, and settle payment requests within the bank’s app, without exchanging account numbers or other bank details.

How the payment request feature works

Users who want to collect money can generate a payment request and share it either as a QR code or as a payment link. Recipients pay by scanning the code or opening the link, after which they can approve or decline the request. The process takes place entirely within the Nagelmackers app, so customers complete transactions in their existing banking environment rather than in a separate application.

The bank has positioned the feature around everyday shared expenses between individuals. Use cases it cites include splitting a restaurant bill, organising a group gift, dividing travel costs, recovering a share of a joint purchase, and managing expenses among friends or family members. In addition, through the process of removing the need to exchange bank details, the feature addresses a common source of friction in P2P reimbursements, which typically require one party to share account information with the other before a transfer can be made.

Wero’s phased rollout

Wero is a payment solution developed at European level and is being introduced gradually. At Nagelmackers, the current launch covers payment requests only. According to the bank, Wero is expected to expand over the longer term to include in-store payments, online purchases, and the ability to send or request money directly to or via a mobile phone number.

Wero is designed to be integrated directly into banking applications rather than offered as a standalone service, which is the model Nagelmackers has adopted. The stated aim is to provide a European payment solution built into banks’ own apps and suited to new digital uses. The bank has not specified when the additional features will become available to its customers.

Nagelmackers, which traces its origins to 1747, presents the Wero integration as part of the ongoing development of its digital services, with a focus on simplicity, ease of use, and security. The addition of payment requests gives its mobile banking customers a dedicated tool for settling shared costs, accessed through the same app they already use for their banking.

Once available, the planned capabilities would extend Wero’s use at Nagelmackers beyond person-to-person settlement into in-store and online commerce, as well as phone number-based transfers. For now, the rollout is limited to payment requests, with further functionality to follow as Wero’s phased introduction continues.