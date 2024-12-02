N26 teams up vaamo as its first investment partner

Additional advantages are that the minimum investment amount is very low and investments can be easily adapted to changing living situations. In the next 12 months there will be additional product offerings, with real-time credit, savings and insurance products planned.

N26 Invest enables N26 customers to have access to capital markets and capital growth. The initial N26 Invest product for German customers is offered in cooperation with Frankfurt-based startup vaamo. The product launch follows the integration in February 2016 of TransferWise for foreign currency transfers.

N26 Invest enables investment in various portfolios right from within the N26 app, with just a few taps. Customers can choose a cautious, balanced, or bold portfolio according to their individual risk preference. The 3 models differ in their respective balance of stocks and bonds.

Customers can choose their own risk/potential and always have a transparent view on fees. Customers can invest with a one-time amount, a recurring monthly amount, or a combination of both. Portfolios are comprised of 5 funds that together hold more than 15.000 individual securities - thus reducing investment risk. N26 customers can track the progress of their portfolio in their app at any time.

N26 Invest allows money to be flexibly added or withdrawn, or for the account itself to be cancelled. Fees are based on a percentage of the amount invested, with a minimum amount of EUR 1,90 per month. These are shown in the app. There are no hidden charges, transaction or custodial fees.