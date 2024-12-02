myPOS launches Tap-to-Pay on iPhone



With this introduction, Tap-to-Pay is available within the myPOS Glass app and allows merchants to accept contactless payments directly on their iPhones, without any additional hardware required.





myPOS clients with compatible phones, iPhone XS or later versions, are able to accept contactless payments by downloading and opening the myPOS Glass app, ringing up the sale, and presenting their iPhone to the customer. On the other side, the shopper only needs to tap a contactless payment method like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other digital wallets or contactless cards.











Furthermore, the press release highlights that merchants who are new to the myPOS platform can start using Tap-to-Pay on iPhone with myPOS Glass after opening an account and going through online verification. By becoming a myPOS client, users are able to benefit from a free merchant account, a free business card, as well as immediate deposits of all accepted payments at no extra cost.





The company states that all transactions are encrypted and secure. Business and customer payment data is safeguarded by the same technology that keeps Apple Pay private. So, when a payment is processed, card numbers are not stored on the device, the myPOS app or on Apple servers.





As global smartphone penetration and contactless adoption continue to spread, myPOS wants to ensure that even the smallest merchants have the technology to grow their sales. Therefore, with Tap-to-Pay on iPhone and myPOS Glass, business owners can start taking payments in the store or on the go.





About myPOS

myPOS is a fintech company serving small and medium-sized business clients across the European Economic Area, Switzerland and the UK. It aims to provide convenient in-store, online, and on-the-go payment solutions for more than 170,000 businesses in over 30 European countries.







The myPOS platform seeks to give micro businesses and SMEs everything they need to accept payments and manage various aspects of their business, including selling remotely, accelerating cash flow, and enabling ecommerce. Business owners receive a free multicurrency merchant account and dedicated IBAN per currency, a business debit card, digitised business management capabilities, and a platform that enables them to sell anywhere.



