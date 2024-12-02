MWC 2014: ROAM extends end-to-end mPOS platform with EMV chip & PIN

This cloud-based solution is compatible with ROAM’s mobile commerce platform, making ROAM an mPOS solution provider supporting mPOS players with mobile card acceptance types such as magnetic stripe, NFC, chip & sign and chip & PIN.

ROAM Data is a provider of encrypted mobile card readers that supplies services for a number of retailers, acquirers and PSPs, including companies such as iPayment, Groupon, Vantiv, Intuit, North American Bankcard, Sage Payments, NPC and Total Merchant Services. ROAM also provides a mobile card acceptance service from peripheral to app to provisioning and support portal that can be white labeled for its partners. It also has a set of tools for developers to build POS apps and mobile checkout apps of their own.

In recent news, ROAM Data has made its mobile payments engine dubbed ROAMmcm 5 available in the US.