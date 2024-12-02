Municipal Credit Union partners Payveris for digital payments

The selection of Payveris’ digital payments platform aims at services including consumer bill pay, business bill pay, external or account-to-account transfers, P2P and digital commerce. MCU will integrate the Payveris digital payments platform into desktop, tablet and mobile devices, cuinsight.com reports.

Payveris’ cloud-based open API digital payments platform will enable MCU to not only enhance their member experience for traditional digital payment services like bill payment and P2P transfers, but the platform will also position MCU for the future of digital payments, enabling MCU to extend its payment and money movement services into other internal or external third party fintech applications.

The payments platform will be implemented as a white label solution that is integrated into MCU’s digital banking platform, Wescom Resources Group, and its core system, Symitar.