MultiSafepay joins Antom to augment payments for European SMEs

MultiSafepay has become a fully-owned subsidiary of Ant International and will integrate with Antom to promote convenient, secure, and accessible payment solutions and digitalisation services to businesses, focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Europe.











Expanding payment methods and digital solutions for merchants

MultiSafepay now offers merchants omnichannel payment services connecting over 40 international payment methods, including cards, e-wallets, Buy Now, Pay Laters, internet banking, and more. Antom currently supports merchants in over 40 markets with the ability to accept payments in more than 100 currencies. In addition to flexible, secure, and reliable payment options, Antom brings a suite of marketing and digitalisation services to augment local and regional businesses with more growth opportunities.

Through this integration, MultiSafepay will leverage Antom’s cutting edge technology and digital capabilities to further expand its product offerings and SME merchant coverage in the region.

Since 1999, MultiSafepay has been simplifying payments for SME businesses. It provides payment solutions to over 18,000 SMEs, enabling them to focus on their business while MSP optimises payment success rates, payment handling, and processing combined with a personal approach.

Speaking on this partnership, officials from Antom said they are happy to join hands with MultiSafepay, a trusted industry innovator and their long-term partner. SMEs are the pillar of regional and global prosperity. With digital innovations, they look forward to building together more secure, flexible, and efficient payment solutions with cross-sector partners, for small businesses to thrive in a truly inclusive and sustainable global commerce ecosystem.





What does MultiSafepay do?

MultiSafepay is a Netherlands-based payment services provider using cutting-edge in-house-developed technology to help businesses of all sizes focus on growth and innovation. It offers European companies a simple, tailored payments ecosystem for online, in-person, and omnichannel solutions through a single platform and integration.

The company has a personal approach to payments, optimising payment success rates and reducing complexities to allow businesses and platforms to concentrate and drive their growth.





More information about Antom

Ant International’s Antom is a provider of payment and digitisation services to merchants worldwide. It provides one-stop, vertical-specific digital payment solutions to meet the payment needs for merchants of all sizes, especially SMEs.

With a presence in over 150 markets, Antom currently supports merchants in over 40 markets with the flexibility to accept payments in more than 100 currencies. It also provides digital marketing solutions and merchant digitisation services to help merchant in digital operations and to better engage with their customers.