MTN Swaziland provides mobile financial services with Ericsson

The rollout impacts more than 275,000 existing MTN Swaziland mobile wallet users and 3,000 agents. The new platform serves as a mobile money hub solution, connecting MTNs operations in several countries, enabling the launch of new services and providing cross-promotion functionalities for enhanced adoption.

MTN Swaziland is part of MTN Group, a multinational telecommunications group, connecting 219 million people in 22 countries across Africa and the Middle East. The latest rollout is part of Ericsson and MTNs partnership to launch mobile wallet services across the operators footprint. It also fulfills mobile financial services regulatory requirements enacted by Bank of Swaziland. By making financial transactions, subscribers are now able to accumulate loyalty points toward MTN services, initiate loan requests and receive money from a range of access channels.

Ericsson replaces MTN Swazilands existing mobile wallet platform, integrates the new solution into the operators charging system and is also being deployed as a hub solution that connects to operations across country borders. Ericsson provides a prime integrator engagement model that encompasses hardware, software, systems integration and migration services that are supported by a managed operations model. This migration was supported by dedicated m-commerce delivery teams at Ericssons Global Competence Hub, an organization that unites Ericsson experts around the globe.

Part of the Ericsson M-Commerce portfolio, Ericsson Converged Wallet is an integrated mobile wallet solution that combines the companys wallet and charging platforms. It allows operators to reuse existing assets and bundle telecom offerings with financial services.

In recent news, Ericsson has entered a partnership with VeriFone Mobile Money, a provider of mobile payment solutions for merchant point-of-sale (POS).