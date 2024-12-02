MTN Rwanda launches cross-border mobile money remittance service

It is expected that the new service to be launched in May 2015, will allow MTN subscribers in Rwanda to send money from their mobile money accounts to Safaricom’s M-Pesa payment subscribers in Kenya and vice versa.

The system to be launched integrates currency conversion, whereby money is sent in either Rwandan Francs and Kenyan Shillings and delivered already converted into in the currency of the recipient’s country.

Once the remittance is received, customers can use the funds to access all the services and benefits that MTN Mobile Financial Services provide. These include airtime top ups, payments for water, electricity, TV and transportation, transfers to bank accounts, cash withdrawals at any Tigo agent across the country, and convenient transfers to other mobile money users.

This service will be used from any MTN mobile phone. Customers in their respective countries will receive their money in their routine currency.