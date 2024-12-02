Most UK shoppers will search for goods on mobile this Christmas

The report highlights the importance of a mobile-first approach. Retailers should design their ecommerce websites to support mobile payments and other desired functionalities. Moreover so since Google is considering a mobile first index.

A mobile-first strategy has also been suggested by ecommerce specialist at Marler Haley. Retailers should be aware of these changing patterns in consumer behaviour and adapt or design their websites accordingly.

Mobile-first shopping is important for B2C and less so for B2B. By compiling search trends for major B2C and B2B retailers, Marler Haley identified that there is less than half mobile search traffic for B2Bs in comparison with B2Cs.