More than half of UK mobile shoppers have abandoned a transaction

A survey carried out by Jumio shows that customer concerns about usability made up the top three reasons for abandonment: slow loading times (32%), payment process being too complicated (27%) and difficulty with navigating the checkout process (26%). Customer uncertainty about the purchase only accounted for 21% of all abandonments.

In addition to the majority of the survey recipients abandoning transactions, the study also found that nearly a quarter of consumers abandon their attempts at opening an online gaming (24%) or financial services (25%) account and around one-third (32%) of those who abandon a transaction do not attempt again.

Findings also unveil the fact that fashion is the most frequently abandoned with 53% of respondents abandoning purchases. These rates vary by gender and age, with women (62%) more likely to abandon a clothing or apparel transaction than men (44%). The second worst industry for abandonment is food and drink. Despite the popularity of online grocery shopping and ordering take-away food on mobile apps in the UK, 39% of all attempted mobile food and drink purchases are abandoned.

Usability issues (68%) far outweigh purchase uncertainty (21%) when it comes to shoppers abandoning a mobile transaction. Frustrations over slow load times (32%) and complex payment processes (27%) are more important than concerns over payment security (16%) when shoppers decide to give up a transaction.

Two thirds (68%) of those who have abandoned a mobile transaction went back and attempted that transaction again later, with the computer being the preferred method the second time around: 27% say they made their next attempt from a computer, 22% tried on their smartphone and 17% tried on their tablet. Men (73%) are far more likely than women (63%) to attempt a transaction again.