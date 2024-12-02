More than a third of global online transactions now mobile

The increase is driven particularly by major Asian-based payment methods including JCB, UnionPay, and Alipay, according to the Mobile Payments Index issued by the payments technology provider Adyen. JCB recorded the highest share of mobile payments across all the payment methods analyzed, with 54% of payments on the Adyen platform made on a mobile device, up from 47% in Q3, 2015.

Alipay increased to 44% (up from 35%), and UnionPay to 31% (from 23%). “Mobile payments, both in app and browser-based, are driving the growth of ecommerce, and this trend is particularly noticeable by the acceleration in mobile payments for methods such as JCB and Alipay,” said Roelant Prins, Chief Commerce Officer, Adyen.

In Europe, iDEAL (Netherlands) was steady at 49% of online payments on mobile, Open Invoice (Scandinavia and Germany) reached 47%, Bancontact/Mr Cash (Belgium) was at 39%, and SEPA Direct Debit (Europe-wide) at 22%. Shoppers have generally preferred making retail purchases on tablets rather than smartphones. However, smartphones have overtaken tablets as the preferred device for making online retail purchases, at 17.5% on smartphone against 16% on tablet, compared to 14% and 17% respectively in Q3, 2015.

This compares to 29% of digital goods payments on mobile against 7% on tablet, figures that are consistent with Q3, 2015. Smartphones continue to grow their share of mobile payment volume, increasing 2% from Q3, 2015 to 68% on smartphone versus 32% on tablet. This trend of smartphone increasing its share has now been continuing for 10 straight quarters.

On a regional basis, smartphone use far outweighed tablet in Asia, with 29.5% of online payments on a smartphone compared to 4.5% on a tablet. Europe and the US displayed a similar but less pronounced trend, with 23% of online payments on a smartphone and 11% on tablet in Europe, and 23% on a smartphone and 8% on a tablet in the US.

But, despite the overwhelming popularity of smartphones over tablets in terms of making a purchase across both regions and verticals, one bright spot for tablets is that in terms of average transaction value (ATV) for device types, for the first time, the iPad led the way, at $107, edging out not just smartphones, but also desktop/laptop, the traditional leader, at USD 106. This was followed by the Android tablets at USD 86, iPhone at USD 83, and Android smartphones at USD 73.

Among individual markets, the UK continues to lead the way in mobile payment adoption, with 49% of online transactions on mobile device (and just over 34% of these on a smartphone). Among other high adoption markets, the Netherlands reached 35% (23% on smartphone), and Sweden 32% (25% on smartphone).

Since June 2013, the Adyen Mobile Payment Index has tracked the rapid evolution of mobile as a payment channel, providing insight into mobile payment trends for different devices and market sectors, across selected geographies and payment methods. The Mobile Payments Index is based on Adyen’s global browser-based mobile payment transaction data, and does not track in-app mobile payments.