MoneyHash has partnered with Ozow to give merchants access to South African payment methods through its existing orchestration integration.

MoneyHash, a payment orchestration platform operating across emerging and global markets, has formed a partnership with South Africa-based fintech and payments provider Ozow. Through the integration, businesses using MoneyHash can connect to Ozow through their existing MoneyHash integration, without building and maintaining a separate technical connection. This allows merchants to expand the range of South African payment methods available to their customers while managing their wider payment stack through a single orchestration layer.

Orchestration in a diversifying payments market

According to the companies, businesses in South Africa are increasingly looking beyond traditional card payments to offer consumers a wider range of options. As the number of online payment methods grows, businesses can end up managing multiple providers, technical integrations, reporting systems, and operational processes. Payment orchestration addresses this by allowing merchants to connect to and manage different providers and payment methods through one infrastructure, with MoneyHash centralising functions such as routing, transaction management, and reporting.

Hwan Lee, Regional Director for Africa at MoneyHash, stated that he has seen both how quickly South Africa’s payments market has evolved and the complexity businesses face as they scale their payment operations. According to Lee, there is a significant opportunity for orchestration to connect local payment infrastructure with businesses seeking to grow in South Africa and across the continent. For MoneyHash, the partnership forms part of a broader strategy to deepen its payment infrastructure across Africa by integrating established local providers.

Ozow’s payment capabilities

The partnership coincides with Ozow marking 12 years in South Africa’s digital payments market. Founded in 2014, Ozow offers businesses a range of payment capabilities, including Pay By Bank, card payments, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay, as well as 24/7 instant payouts and withdrawals, voucher payments, and pay by crypto. Its product range also includes PayShap Request, instant refunds, and Buy Now, Pay Later. Ozow is licensed as a System Operator and Third-Party Payment Provider with the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA).

Catherine Korsten, Chief Growth Officer at Ozow, stated that South Africa’s digital payments landscape has evolved significantly over the past 12 years, alongside growing demand from businesses for simpler and more flexible ways to accept payments. According to Korsten, the partnership creates another route for merchants to access Ozow while reducing the complexity of integrating and managing multiple payment solutions. For global merchants entering South Africa, the integration provides access to local payment methods through an existing connection, while for Ozow, it adds a further distribution channel through MoneyHash’s merchant base.