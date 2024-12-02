MoneyGram partners Econet Wireless for extended money remittance services worldwide

The new offering means that more than 4.5 million EcoCash subscribers and MoneyGram customers can receive funds across the EcoCash network at any time, from any place. Consumers can also access MoneyGrams services at more than 20,000 EcoCash locations across Zimbabwe or at any one of MoneyGrams agent locations worldwide.

EcoCash is the second fastest growing mobile money solution in Africa. Consumers have access to MoneyGram in more than 50 African countries, and the company is working to support economic development across the continent through expanded alternative channels like the EcoCash service.