MoneyGram expands digital channels

Customers in Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia and Switzerland can send money anytime to over two billion bank accounts and mobile wallets or to any MoneyGram location in more than 200 countries and territories.

The platform offers features such as the ability to find a convenient location, check the status of transactions, and estimate transfer fees. It is now available for consumers in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, the UK and the US.

Earlier in November 2018, MoneyGram has agreed to pay USD 125 million to settle allegations that the company failed to take steps to crack down on fraudulent money transfers.