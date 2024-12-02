Monex USA announces integration with Q2's digital banking platform



According to the official press release, this integration allows financial institutions to work directly with Monex USA and benefit from its global payments and risk-hedging solutions.





The Q2 Partner Accelerator Program through the Q2 Innovation Studio allows in-demand financial services companies to leverage the Q2 SDK (software development kit) to pre-integrate their technology into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with Q2’s partners, such as Monex USA, to purchase solutions and rapidly deploy standardised integrations.











Officials from Monex USA commented that Monex USA’s integration with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform means financial institutions will have more options for their clients. This integration aligns with the firm's strategy to service financial institutions’ cross-border payment needs and establish itself as a trusted digital banking payment solutions partner.





The press release further states that Monex USA simplifies secure international transactions at scale. Its commitment to automating time-consuming processes enables financial institutions to utilise a diverse range of foreign currency products and services to strengthen existing customer relationships and expand their customer base.





About Monex USA

Monex USA has provided corporate clients with foreign exchange and international payment solutions for over 24 years. Monex USA is part of the wider financial services group (“Monex Group”) controlled by Monex S.A.P.I. de C.V. (formerly Monex S.A.B. de C.V.), a global investment-grade financial services institution.







The Monex Group is a global financial services organization that serves over 66,000 clients worldwide. In 2022, the Monex Group managed USD 303 billion in deliverable FX trades and USD 11.1 billion worth of assets. Through its subsidiaries, the group offers financial services in key financial centres worldwide throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia and employs over 2,700 people globally.





About Q2 Holdings

Q2 is a provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the US and internationally. The company enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO.