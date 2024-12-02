Mondelez renews partnership with Facebook for ecommerce services globally

In this new phase, Mondelez has informed that the companies will be focusing on the fastest-growing consumer behaviors, video consumption and mobile commerce, working together to create and deliver video content to drive impulse snack purchases, mediapost.com reports.

Mondelez and its agencies will work with a dedicated, full-time Facebook creative strategist to develop native, scalable video content for the platform that can optimise social engagement. The partnership, brokered through Dentsu Aegis Media, also calls for Facebook to develop playbooks, webinars and e-learning modules that create a unified approach to developing content for the platform across Mondelez brands.

The company has claimed that its purpose is to make Facebook its largest digital storefront and to position Mondelez as an ecommerce leader, with particular focus on driving online sales for its power brands in key markets including the US, UK, India and Australia, the source cites.

In May, 2015 Mondelez also launched an ecommerce partnership with ChannelSight to add Buy Now buttons to owned, earned and paid media platforms across 25 markets, linking to more than 130 retailers websites to make it easy for consumers to find and buy Mondelez products online. The company reported that it was rolling out the program with brands such as Oreo, Cadbury and Trident after a successful pilot phase in 20 markets with more than 100 retailers.