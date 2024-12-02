MOLPay sees 223 percent growth in six months

The apps that recorded high number of sessions are integrated with the prominent merchants from local and global markets.

Statista forecasted the number of smartphone users will increase to 19.9 million users in 2017 and consistently grow a million users per year in the future. Along with this trend, Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) survey discovered that smartphone is the most popular device for those who access the internet.

MOLPay Mobile XDK was launched in 2016 as the first Southeast Asia cross-platform payment kit. Previously, there was a weakness in this field which called for XDK intervention. There were only specific mobile development tools that majority of payment gateways supported. Therefore, this has caused many developers to worry about being unable to integrate payment system into the apps that they developed.

The flexibility of XDK makes this a fit for any mobile apps regardless of what tool they used to develop the app. It has met the demands for smooth payment integration into mobile apps. Performing transactions without any UI/UX problem is the key role for customers to record successful payment on app.