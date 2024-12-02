Mobile shopping to see further development through Android Pay, Chrome, PayPal integration

The partnership, which will allow users to pay with a fingerprint on their devices, is an extension of a partnership announced between the two tech firms in April 2017 which enables consumers in the US to use PayPal as a payment method in the Android Pay wallet in-apps and in-stores.

Android Pay inside of Chrome will have tight coupling with PayPal. When a user adds PayPal to Android Pay, Android Pay users will be allowed to shop at our PayPal merchants. More than 53 million people globally have opted into PayPal’s One Touch, which is deployed across more than five million merchant sites around the world.

Over 2016, PayPal has been focused on forging strategic partnerships with Visa, Mastercard, Google and Facebook.