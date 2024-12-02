Mobile share of local payment methods up to 50 percent - Adyen report

For the first time, the Index reveals information on mobile share of key local payment methods, showing that up to half of online transactions with select payment methods are now on mobile. Among Asian payment methods, the Index reveals that 47% of payments made with the Japanese card JCB were made on a mobile device. With Chinese payment methods, 35% of Alipay payments and 23% of UnionPay payments were on mobile.

In Europe, iDEAL, the Dutch online banking payment method led the way, with 49% of payments made on mobile, and for Open Invoice in Scandinavia, mobile represents 42%. Bancontact/Mister Cash in Belgium makes up 38% and SEPA Direct Debit stands at 24%. Of particular interest for those merchants operating in markets where PayPal is popular, such as the US and the UK, the Index found 40% of PayPal transactions are currently being made on a mobile device.



“Adyen has been focusing on offering mobile-optimized checkout for years now, and with this data demonstrating that up to half of local payment method transactions are taking place on mobile, it is clear that optimizing the payment flow for a smooth mobile checkout is crucial for businesses,” said Roelant Prins, chief commerce officer, Adyen.



“As an example, more than one third of Alipay transactions processed by Adyen are on mobile, and customers such as Evernote and The Cambridge Satchel Company have reported immediate increases in conversion after offering mobile-optimized Alipay payment flow with Adyen,” he added.



In Q3, 2015, mobile payments increased across the globe, and now account for over 30% of all global online transactions, compared to 28.7% in Q2. 2015. The UK continued to be the leading market on the Adyen platform, with 46.9% of online transactions taking place on mobile, up from 44.8% last quarter. In other key markets, Spain and the Netherlands recorded 32% of online payments on mobile, followed by the US with 27%t, Germany with 25%, and France with 23%.

For the ninth straight quarter, smartphone transactions grew their share of mobile payments when compared to tablets. The current smartphone versus tablet share of mobile payments now stands at 66% versus 34%. This compares with 64% versus 36% in Q2 and 61.8% versus 38.2%in Q1. Even among retailers who historically have seen a relatively high percentage of online purchases come from tablets, the percentage of tablet purchases declined two percent quarter-over-quarter, and now represent only 3% more of total online purchases when compared to smartphones.

Since June 2013, the Adyen Mobile Payment Index has tracked the rapid evolution of mobile as a payment channel, providing insight into mobile payment trends for different devices and market sectors, across selected geographies and payment methods. The Mobile Payments Index is based on Adyen’s global mobile web payment transaction data, and does not track in-app mobile payments.

Adyen is a payments technology company that provides businesses a single solution to accept payments anywhere in the world. As the only payments company that has built modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting merchants directly to Visa, MasterCard, and 250 other payment methods globally, Adyen provides merchants with payments across geographies and channels.