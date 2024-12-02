Mobile operators could secure USD 142 bn in m-commerce revenue by 2020 - report

The report, which was independently conducted by Ovum Research and sponsored by global mobile commerce enabler DOCOMO Digital, claims that if operators, vendors and regulators don’t work together to remove these barriers, carrier-driven payments as a share of total m-commerce spend will slump from 4.1% in 2014 to 0.8% in 2020.

Also, the report suggests that the removal of key barriers, requiring a mindset change from all stakeholders, and the use of education and safeguards, will help mobile operators secure a bigger stake in the future of m-commerce.

The report, subtitled “Mindset changes and stakeholder collaboration are needed to let carrier-billed payments reach their full potential”, sought to establish why carrier-driven payments will make up a decreasing share of global m-commerce revenue by 2020, and what stakeholders can do to reverse this trend.

DOCOMO Digital provides expertise, technology and operational services to enable mobile commerce for mobile network operators, digital and real-world service providers, merchants and regulators.