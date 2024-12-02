MobiKwik rolls out Bubble Pin to enable offline payments

The feature enables users to make wallet transactions at stores where there is low or no connectivity to data networks. MobiKwik has announced that Bubble Pin will be available to 25,000 stores in the coming months.

Bubble Pin generates a PIN, a combination of letters and numbers, which can be shared with the store merchant in case low connectivity. The PIN is generated on the MobiKwik app offline itself and is valid only for 60 seconds and beyond that, a user can generate another PIN. The merchant then enters the PIN and the bill amount into a software.

Once the user is back in areas of better connectivity, the payment will be deducted from the wallet. However, store merchants will have to ensure that the store is connected to the Internet to enter the bill amount and process the payment and it cannot process the payment offline.