MobiKwik partners Jugnoo to boost digital payments across India

MobiKwik is a growing mobile payment company in India with an average 40,000 transactions per day. As a result of the partnership, Jugnoo expects an increase of about 25% of payments through cashless transactions according to company’s representatives. Furthermore, autorickshaw drivers prefer digital transaction as it is hassle free. Currently, Jugnoo has partnered with 12,000 auto rickshaw drivers in 37 cities across India.

More than that, Jugnoo has digital payment integration with Paytm digital wallet. Eliminating cash transaction removes a lot of friction points for all the stakeholders and improves earnings, the company representative continues.