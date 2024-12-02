Mobeewave partners ADG to expand services in China

Mobeewave is a Canadian fintech that offers technology for manufacturers of next-generation smartphones. Harnessing a phone’s NFC capability, the company’s technology enables individuals to collect money in person from a contactless card or mobile wallet.

China represents a key region for Mobeewave. Forward-looking Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) – such as Huawei, Lenovo and Xiaomi – recognize the need to embrace innovation.

Alliance Development Group (ADG) is a Chinese company dedicated to working side-by-side with global technology companies to assist their efforts in expanding in the China market. With a deep understanding of the market, they will provide vital experience for Mobeewave and facilitate the development of strategic relationships with the country’s Tier 1 device OEMs as well as other Chinese internet and payment companies, according to contactlessintelligence.com.