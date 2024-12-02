MKB takes digital leap with Oracle

This includes a full replacement of its core banking system, the retirement and consolidation of roughly ten additional systems, and the modernisation of its entire IT architecture.

MKB is the fourth biggest commercial bank in Hungary, and claims to be the first one in the country completing a transformation oriented towards open banking.

MKB implemented Oracle Flexcube, with the aim to streamline operations and increase personalisation for customers across channels, and to manage customer requests.

The bank signed for Flexcube in 2015, to replace Temenos’ T24 platform that had been running at MKB for nearly a decade.