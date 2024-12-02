Miura rolls out Android Smart POS payment device

MSAP leverages the collaborative open-source world of Android to make application development and ongoing management simple, seamless, and secure. MSAP implementations utilise MPI, the extensive Miura payments application programming interface and supporting Android platform software development kits, plus Miura's hardened security platform, remote key injection, and remote software and device management capabilities.











With MASP, bank acquirers, payment service providers, independent software vendors, and the merchants they serve can streamline fully-integrated cloud point-of-sale migrations with a mobile payments strategy based on Android.





A customisable and feature-rich POS

Miura’s officials said that MASP devices are fully-featured and highly customisable for smart POS integrations. They are excited to help businesses open new horizons by implementing an enriched POS and payments solution focused on delivering business critical services alongside day-to-day payments.

Delivering businesses critical functionality beyond payments, MASP expands what's possible at the point of interaction, supporting high volume customer-facing solutions wherever they're needed, supported by lightning-fast quad-core performance, a high quality five-and-a-half-inch touchscreen display, built-in printer, rear-facing camera, and more—all at a competitive price point.

MASP seamlessly enhances mobile payments and value-added integrations without complexity or proprietary knowledge, opening the door to merchants deriving significantly more value in terms of faster time-to-market, lower deployment and maintenance costs, and access to real-time transactional data for better business insights and decision-making.





What does Miura Systems do?

Miura Systems has been a pioneer driving mobile acceptance since 2008, having deployed more than 3 million devices to over 30 countries. Its compact and versatile payment solutions have been supporting consumer engagement in key markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, as well as in the Americas. The company partners with acquirers, payment service providers, processors, systems integrators, and independent software vendors to deliver feature-rich payment solutions for use in any acceptance environment.