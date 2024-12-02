Miura receives NMI certification for its M021 payment terminal

M021 provides independent software vendors (ISVs) developing retail applications with a payments device to accompany their software, while expanding technology options for US retailers. Fully certified with Worldpay’s Vantiv processing platform, the M021 supports EMV contact and contactless payments, all major card schemes and uniquely, cloud operation.











No-code setup of the payment terminal

The Miura M021 device available on NMI’s cloud POS means payment terminals are driven directly from the NMI payment gateway in response to payment commands from a web-hosted POS application. Merchants simply need a web browser to install or add terminals automatically via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or USB. There is no local software to install, secure, and maintain.

Miura’s officials said they are happy to meet the expanding demands for NMI customers and partners by introducing a versatile, secure, and affordable payment terminal on the market. NMI certification enables Miura to reach an even wider range of ISVs, resellers, and their merchant customers in the United States and Canada.





Use cases

Miura’s M021 device is PCI PTS v5.x certified and can be stand-mounted or used for mobile payments in a wide variety of use cases, including retail checkout, pay-at-the-table, drive-thru, unattended self-service, and remote acceptance locations. As a versatile and affordable payments terminal in its category, the M021 has a colour screen, long battery life, and supports swipe, dip, tap, and PIN-based payments. Equipment for North American implementations is readily available for shipping and deployment.

Representatives from NMI stated that NMI is excited to add the versatile and popular Miura M021 payment terminal to the list of equipment certified with their payment gateway. This certification showcases another way they support ISVs by allowing developers to tailor solutions to their vertical of merchants, in this case, the retail landscape, and easily support fast, easy, and seamless payments by integrating secure payments into their software stack.





What does NMI do?

NMI is a global payment enablement platform, processing more than USD 203 billion in payments annually. They enable payments for over 3,500 partners and over 277,000 merchants around the world and across the entire commerce ecosystem: online, in-app, mobile, in-store, unattended, and whatever’s next. They’re constantly innovating in order to power the next era of payments, building one of the latest technology so ISVs, ISOs, banks, and fintech innovators can focus on what they do best. NMI has offices in the US and UK and serves global customers.





More information on Miura Systems

Miura Systems has been a global pioneer driving mobile acceptance since 2008, having deployed more than 3 million devices to over 30 countries. Its compact and versatile payment solutions have been powering consumer engagement in key markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, as well as in the Americas. The company partners with acquirers, payment service providers, processors, systems integrators, and independent software vendors to deliver feature-rich payment solutions for use in any acceptance environment.