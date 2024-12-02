Mitek to roll out B2B mobile deposits on Ariba Network

Leveraging its MiSnap Multi-Check Capture and Mobile Deposit applications, the company aims to empower the more than 2.5 million businesses connected to the Ariba Network to deposit checks anytime, anywhere using an iOS or Android device. These capabilities will be on full display at SAP Ariba Live conference.

“While electronic payments continue to take hold in the business world, checks remain a primary form of payment,”according to SAP Ariba. “Our intention is to bring Mitek’s mobile deposit capabilities to the Ariba Network, which is designed to make depositing check payments easier while driving more efficient reconciliation processes for our customers around the world.”

Mitek’s MiSnap Multi-Check Capture and Mobile Deposit provide a simple and fast experience for business users to deposit one or more checks from their mobile device, claims the company.