Mintos launches personalised ETF portfolios

Introducing personalised ETF portfolios for long-term, diversified investments with zero commissions marks a significant milestone for Mintos, as investors can now align their strategies with their individual financial goals and risk appetite.











Customers show interest in ETFs

Mintos conducted a survey on a sample of 1100 customers and found that 80% of respondents who were not yet investing in ETFs expressed their intention to do so in the near future, revealing a strong interest in this investment category.

The primary challenge identified among potential ETF investors was a lack of knowledge, with many individuals feeling overwhelmed by the broad range of investment options, tax implications, and the investment process. Additionally, complex, and non-transparent fee structures posed a dilemma for investors seeking a trustworthy investment platform.

Officials from Mintos said that they aim at making long-term passive investing a hassle-free experience. They recognise that modern investors often find themselves overwhelmed by the vast array of available ETFs and the complex fee structures still imposed by many investment platforms when they expect zero commissions instead. That's why they are happy to introduce personalised ETF portfolios that cater to different risk preferences, making it simple for investors to build a well-balanced portfolio aligned with their goals.





Diversified portfolios, low minimum investment, and zero fees

Mintos' ETF offering encompasses a range of key features designed to simplify the investing experience. The personalised ETF portfolios, featuring renowned providers like Amundi, iShares, JP Morgan, and Vanguard, are tailored to cater to different risk appetites, seamlessly adjusting the balance of bond and stock ETFs within each portfolio to meet specific investment goals.

With a low minimum investment of just EUR 50 and zero fees, accessibility is key, allowing investors, regardless of their investment capacity, to craft a flexible, diversified investment strategy. Mintos also supports tax-efficient rebalancing, automatically choosing tax-optimised ETFs, and adjusting the portfolio allocations as investments grow.