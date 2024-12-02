Mint Payments, Miura Systems join forces to bring mPOS to APAC

Miura’s hardware and software platform has a number of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB. This means that transactions can be conducted in a multitude of environments, namely at the counter, in the aisle, or in any mobile environment.

Working in close collaboration with the Mint Payments multi-payment platform architecture, the Mint/Miura platform provides businesses with a range of payment acceptance methods, including magnetic stripe (MSR), Chip-and-PIN (EMV), contactless (NFC), and local debit card transactions (EFTPOS) in Australia and New Zealand.