Mindtree facilitates Lufthansas open API initiative

Through the booking API, authorised developers within the broader ecosystem can now integrate the sale of airline tickets into their own websites and applications using the Lufthansa Open API interface, accelerating context-based travel offers.

Mindtree is responsible for managing and supporting the integration of direct booking functionality into the Lufthansa Open API. Mindtree helps maintain business solutions through an end-to-end engagement approach, and also to identify specific opportunities that complement a business´ digital strategy with the application of APIs.

Mindtree delivers digital transformation and technology services, creating customised solutions across the digital value chain. At the same time, they offer expertise in infrastructure and applications management.