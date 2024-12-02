Millennials in favour of in-store mobile payments – survey

According to a survey of 1,000 US adults by local shopping data aggregator Retale, a meaningful segment of millennials (20%) would prefer not to interact with cashiers at all in retail environments.

The survey also finds that 85% of respondents have used an in-store self-service kiosk to checkout. That number goes up for millennials, to 91%.

According to the survey the following are the top reasons for using self-service checkout: “I have a limited number of items” (72%); “there was no line” (55%); “I prefer to keep my transactions and financial information private” (13%);“I don’t like interacting with cashiers” (12%).

As mentioned, for millennials, “I don’t like interacting with cashiers” goes up to 20%. Yet, beyond this, other reasons on the list above (and several not mentioned) point to enabling in-store mobile payments, the report suggests.

Among all respondents, nearly half (49%) wanted more self-service kiosks and 20% wanted to be able to pay with mobile or a smartwatch. Once again, among millennials, the figures were higher: “26% want to be able to pay at self-service kiosks using mobile devices.”

The shopping data aggregator forecasts that by 2022, we may see a 40 – 50% reduction in the number of cashier jobs in the US.