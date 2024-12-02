Microsoft Wallet gains support for two new banks, PNC and US Bank

US Bank was previously listed as “coming soon” on the official site along with Chase and Fifth Third Bank, support from PNC Bank had never been announced and is a welcome addition to the mobile payment solution.

For now, the Microsoft Wallet app is still only available to Windows Insiders using Windows 10 Mobile build 14360 and higher. With these two new supporting banks, seven US banks are now available to add in the tap-to-pay app with Chase and Fifth Third Band coming soon, but we remind you that mobile payments via NFC are only be supported on a limited range of Lumia handsets.