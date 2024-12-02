Microsoft sets to buy LinkedIn for USD 26.2 bln in cash

Microsoft will have to pay LinkedIn a USD 725 million termination fee unless the deal does not conclude, techcrunch.com reports.

In a section called “Selling to Social Selling” in the deck below, Microsoft sets out its plans to use LinkedIn’s social graph as an integrated selling tool alongside its existing CRM products. Users of Microsoft’s Dynamics CRM and other systems will want to use LinkedIn’s Sales Navigator “to transform the sales cycle with actionable insights” — essentially lots of background information about users that can help find leads, open conversations and close deals.